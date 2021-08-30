US Scoop-Stack Shale Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2024

The analysis covered in the US Scoop-Stack Shale Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. US Scoop-Stack Shale Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2960781

In the US mid-continent region, Scoop-Stack shale is a prolific shale play located in the central and southern part of the state of Oklahoma. This shale broadly comprises South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (Scoop) and Sooner Trend, Anadarko, Canadian, and Kingfisher (Stack). These are two basins with different geologic formations and hydrocarbon deposition. Scoop-Stack is not a traditional shale play, rather it contains different layers of stacked pay with different rock types. Its complex formation has an impact on changing hydrocarbon mix across the play.

The Scoop and Stack play provide high-potential drilling targets to companies across about 15 counties in the state of Oklahoma. The thick pay section extends from shallower Mississippian Springer shale to deeper Woodford and Hunton formations. In October 2012, Continental Resources first discovered the Scoop play in southern Oklahoma. Grady, Caddo, Stephens, Carter, Love, and Garvin are some of the major counties for drilling activities in the Scoop play.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Scoop-Stack shale play in the US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production across major counties in Oklahoma during 2014-2019, as well as production outlook from 2020-2024

– In-depth information of well permits issued in the Scoop-Stack shale across Oklahoma, by county and by company from January 2018 to December 2019

– Detailed understanding of IP rates and type well profiles in the Scoop-Stack shale

– Exhaustive analysis of competitive landscape in the Scoop-Stack shale in terms of net acreage, gross production, cost trends and planned investments

– In-depth analysis on various completion parameters

– Comparison of type well economic metrics of major players were also analyzed

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions in the Scoop-Stack shale between 2014 and 2020

– Overview of existing and active pipeline infrastructure in and around the Scoop-Stack shale, along with a review of the upcoming projects in the region

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Scoop-Stack shale

– Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Scoop-Stack shale

– Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Scoop-Stack play

– Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity in this prolific shale play

– Identify opportunities and challenges in the Scoop-Stack shale in the US

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2960781

List of Tables

Table 1: Scoop-Stack Shale, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production, Oklahoma, 2014-2019

Table 2: Scoop-Stack Shale, Crude oil production by Key Counties, mbd, 2014-2019

Table 3: Scoop-Stack Shale, Natural Gas Production by Key Counties, mmcfd, 2014-2019

Table 4: Scoop-Stack Shale, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production Outlook, Oklahoma, 2020-2024

Table 5: Scoop-Stack Shale, Number of Drilling Permits Issued and Completed, Jan 2018 to Dec 2019

Table 6: Scoop-Stack Shale, Number of Well Permits Issued by County, Jan 2018 to Dec 2019

Table 7: Scoop-Stack Shale, Number of Well Permits Issued by Operator, Jan 2018 to Dec 2019

Table 8: Scoop-Stack Shale, Net Acreage by Operator, 2019

Table 9: Scoop-Stack Shale, Net Production by Participants, 2019 (mboed)

Table 10: Scoop-Stack Shale, Major Companies by Initial Production Rates, 2019

Table 11: Scoop-Stack Shale, Planned Capital Expenditure by Major Companies, 2019-2020 (US$ mil)

Table 12: Scoop-Stack Shale, Major Companies by Well Costs, 2019

Table 13: Scoop-Stack Shale, Major Companies by Type Well Data, 2019

Table 14: Encana Corporation, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 15: Encana Corporation, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 16: Devon Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 17: Devon Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 18: Continental Resources, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 19: Continental Resources, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 20: Cimarex Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 21: Cimarex Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 22: Gulfport Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 23: Gulfport Energy, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 24: Marathon Oil, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Operational Parameters, 2019

Table 25: Marathon Oil, Scoop-Stack Shale, Key Economics, 2019

Table 26: Scoop-Stack Shale, Active, Planned and Announced Pipelines

Table 27: Scoop-Stack Shale, Major Deals by Oil and Gas Companies, 2014-2020

and more..