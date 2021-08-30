US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Research Report: Trends, Share and Industry Size Analysis | By Top 10 Players -Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc, Somnarus Inc, Resmed Inc.

US Sleep-Wake Disorder
US Sleep-Wake Disorder

During the projected period, the US market for sleep-wake disorders is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, more public awareness, and an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders all contribute to the expansion of the sleep-wake disorder market in the United States. Sleep-wake problems are more common in the older population. Furthermore, the presence of significant market players in the area is expected to boost the market for sleep-wake disorders throughout the projected period.

List of Top US Sleep-Wake Disorder Industry manufacturers :

  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Somnarus Inc
  • Resmed Inc.

, & Others.

The sleep disorders market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the projected period, owing to a large increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders. The market is being boosted by the increased use of social media and the growing addiction to electronics like smartphones and computers. Furthermore, the rise in public and private health coverage, which includes sleep clinics, is propelling the industry. Furthermore, continued research on the negative consequences of sleep deprivation, as well as the increased use of sleep clinics, are driving the industry forward. However, an increase in patent expirations, the emergence of generics, and adverse effects associated with sleep disorder medications may stymie the market in the near future.

Europe, APAC, North America, Latin America, and MEA are the regions covered. In terms of revenue, North America held the largest share of the global market in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The region’s strong growth can be linked to well-established health care infrastructure, increased public awareness, and an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders. Europe is predicted to be the second-largest market for sleep disorders behind the United States. However, the region’s slowing economy is projected to have a negative impact on the European market during the predicted period.

US Sleep-Wake Disorder Industry – Segmentation:

US Sleep-Wake Disorder industry -By Application:

  • Hospitals
  • Sleep Centres
  • Others

US Sleep-Wake Disorder industry – By Product:

  • Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
  • Dyssomnias Disorders
  • Parasomnias Disorders
  • Others

FAQs:

1. What are the current trends influencing market share in the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA?
2. What are the obstacles to US Sleep-Wake Disorder market expansion?
3. What are the major factors driving the market for US Sleep-Wake Disorder?
4. What are the market possibilities and dangers in the US Sleep-Wake Disorder market for vendors?

