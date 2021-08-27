US Supreme Court lifts moratorium on rent evictions

(Washington) The United States Supreme Court on Thursday evening lifted the moratorium on rent evictions planned to run through October, ending the protection of millions of people in financial trouble amid the pandemic.

America’s highest court sided with homeowners who claimed they were victims of unjustified measures, arguing that any further extension of a moratorium should be decided by Congress, not health officials – who so far gave birth to those measures.

A first moratorium on rental evictions was passed in 2020 when the United States was hit hard by the pandemic and a dizzying unemployment rate.

When the moratorium expired in late July, President Biden’s administration urged US MPs to urgently legislate to extend it. What elected officials failed to do before Congress shut down for the summer recess.

Under pressure from the left wing of his party – an elected member of the House of Representatives, Cori Bush had camped in front of the seat of Congress for several days – the health authorities of the Biden administration finally issued a new moratorium themselves. They had relied on public health risks to justify their decision.

“If an eviction moratorium imposed by the federal authorities is to be continued, Congress must expressly approve this,” swept the Supreme Court with a conservative majority in an argument of fifteen pages.

The White House immediately expressed “disappointment”.

“As a result of this decision, families are being subjected to painful evictions and communities across the country are at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” said President spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“President Biden is again calling on all those who can – from cities and states to local courts, landlords and government departments – to act urgently to prevent evictions,” he said.

The U.S. executive expected this moratorium to be challenged in court, but hoped to give tenants additional time to pay the funds allocated to pay their rents, but payments had slowed significantly – particularly due to red tape.