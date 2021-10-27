US TV Mount Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future: Atdec pty ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., ERGOTRON INC, Legrand AV Division

The US TV mount market is accounted to US$ 1,953.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,319.2 million by 2027.

Booming demand for TV sets from the residential sector is driving the US TV mount market. Pertaining to the substantial growth in the residential sector due to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, as well as increased household income. The residential sector is progressing rising owing to positive impulse from consumer demand, which is further influencing the US TV mount market.

Request for Sample Copy of this US TV Mount Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008101

Company Profiles

Atdec pty ltd.

Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd

ERGOTRON INC

Legrand AV Division

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Mount-It!

Omnimount

Peerless-AV

Promounts

Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd

US TV Mount Market Segmentation

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Type

Fixed Wall Mount

Full-Motion Wall Mount

Tilting Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

Purchase a Copy of this US TV Mount Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008101

Reasons for buy this Report

• Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the US TV Mount market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest to components, type, and end-users.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/