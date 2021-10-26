USB Devices Market Industry Size, Prospect, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Study to 2027

In terms of revenue, the global USB Devices market was valued at US$ 30869.1 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 59266.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The USB Devices market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In terms of market share, the APAC region dominated the USB Devices market in 2019. The region comprises of several developing economies that are witnessing high growth in the middle-class population and increasing urbanization.

Leading USB Devices Market Players:

Samsung

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Toshiba Corporation

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd

CORSAIR

Imation Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc

SanDisk Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

The segments and sub-section of USB Devices market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Device Standard Type (USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 4.0)

Product (Webcams, Flash Drives, Memory Card Reader, Digital Audio Player, Computer Peripherals, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

