UV-Curable Resin Market 2021-2028- Major Players are Allnex,Arkema Group and DSM

Global UV-Curable Resin Market

The UV-curable resins are defined as the cured and polymerized resins which used as raw materials in bonding, sealing, and coating. They find their major application in Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others. The UV-curable resins provide enhanced chemical resistance, good workability, and fast curing time.

The increase in consumption in various end use industries including automotive, graphics, industrial, and wood coating is expected to boost the global UV-curable resins market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for eco-friendly curable resins will positively influence the market growth. Also, continuous technological developments along with low-cost manufacturing equipment expected to fuel the global UV-curable resins market growth. The advanced technologies have given ease in the manufacturing process. The increase in emphasis on safe, sustainable, odor-free and green materials by various regulatory authorities across the world has resulted in the raise in need of these products. In addition, growing environmental concerns, and stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic products will support the growth of UV-curable resin market in near future.

High initial capital cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global UV-Curable resin market growth. Also, the finishing defects caused by incomplete drying may limit the global UV-Curable resin market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into resin type such as Acrylated Epoxies, Acrylated Polysters, Acrylated Urethanes, Acrylated Silicones, and Others, by composition such as Monomers, Photoinitiators, Oligomers, and Coinitiators. Further, market is segmented into application such as Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others.

Also, Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as

BASF SE,

Allnex,

Arkema Group,

Covestro AG,

DIC CORPORATION,

DSM,

Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd.,

Dymax Corporation,

IGM Resins,

Nippon-Gohsei,

SOLTECH LTD., etc.

The analysis of the global uv-curable resin market is based on the regions across the global level and regional level. Regionally, the report includes the key regions such as north america, latin america, asia pacific, europe, and the middle east & africa. Each region is examined more profoundly, with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the global uv-curable resin market share over the review period of 2027.

