Vaccinated 10 million people in India against COVID-19 in just one day

(New Delhi) India vaccinated ten million people against COVID-19 in a single day, a record number, the authorities of this Asian giant announced on Saturday as they attempt to tackle a new wave of the heralded epidemic.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 7:24 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the “memorable achievement” that this country of 1.3 billion people achieved on Friday, the second most populous in the world. “Congratulations to those who have been vaccinated and to those who have made this vaccination campaign a success,” he responded on Twitter.

The Indian government, under criticism after a sharp surge in the epidemic that killed more than 200,000 people in April and May, is hoping to vaccinate 1.1 billion people by the end of 2021, a goal caused by bottlenecks and administrative shortages is foiled. Since vaccination started in January, only 15% of the population have received the two doses of the vaccine.

Despite warnings from experts, almost all restrictions on movement have been lifted and the number of contamination cases has skyrocketed since the wave last June, saturating health infrastructure.

The number of new infections every day rose again above the 40,000 threshold and reached 46,000 on Saturday.

India remains the second most affected country after the United States, with more than 32 million confirmed cases and more than 437,000 deaths.