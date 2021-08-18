Vaccination against COVID-19 | No need for the third dose now, says the WHO

(Geneva) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday denounced the rush for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in rich countries, noting that the data now does not show the need for a booster.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021 at 1:07 pm

“We clearly believe that the current data does not suggest that the boosters are necessary,” said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan at a press conference.

We have to “wait for science to tell us when to need boosters, which groups of people and which vaccines need boosts,” she said.

Nor, from a “moral and ethical” point of view, is it good that rich countries inject the third dose “when the rest of the world is waiting for their first injection”.

But shortly after these statements, the United States announced a recall for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines in late September, with health officials concerned about the decline in the immune protection that vaccines provide over time.

However, this recall remains on hold until the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves an additional dose.

Israel has already started a campaign for a third dose of the vaccine for the elderly, despite the WHO calling for a moratorium on this practice.

Injecting a third dose now is like “handing out extra life jackets to people who already have a life jacket while we drown other people without a life jacket,” the hospital’s emergency director said Wednesday. “WHO, Mike Ryan, during the press” conference.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on heads of state and government to look beyond “narrow nationalist goals”.

“In this regard, I was amazed at the reports that J & J’s vaccines, assembled and packaged in South Africa, are leaving the continent for Europe,” he said, urging this American laboratory to make an urgent donation to Africa.

He also expressed his concern following the recent warning from the pharmaceutical company Roche regarding the supply of tocilizumab (marketed under the name Actemra or RoActemra), an interleukin-6 (IL6) antagonist that the WHO re-established in June for the treatment of severe forms of COVID- 19th

“While we welcome and acknowledge that Roche has announced measures to remedy the shortage, we urge the company to ensure that current stocks of this drug are distributed fairly across all countries, including low- and middle-income countries,” said the WHO in a statement.