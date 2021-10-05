Vaccination certificates issued allegedly incorrect

Donauwörth (dpa) – Several hundred people in the Donau-Ries district of Bavaria have reportedly received corona vaccination certificates issued in error by a family doctor’s office. This was announced on Tuesday by representatives of the Donauwörth district office, police and prosecutor’s office.

According to previous knowledge, on the one hand there are those affected who only went to the office for a tampon in the vaccination record and did not receive an injection, said district administrator Stefan Rößle (CSU). On the other hand, there are patients who thought they were properly vaccinated, even though they probably weren’t.

The family doctor is suspected of having issued vaccination cards for corona vaccinations to patients without vaccine injection. Last week, criminal police raided the office and home of the accused resident doctor and confiscated evidence. According to the head of the Dillingen judicial police, Michael Lechner, there were initially rumors in the region about irregularities in vaccinations in practice. Anonymous reports to police have followed since August.

The practice was closed as a precaution

After a descent, the doctor first closed his practice himself. The district administrator stressed that his authority wanted to prevent the cabinet from re-treating patients because of the allegations. It is therefore now forbidden for the doctor to operate.

We still do not know how the vaccinations went with the family doctor. The patient may have inadvertently received an injection of a simple saline solution. There was a similar case in the vaccination center in the North German district of Friesland in Lower Saxony. There, a nurse reportedly pulled syringes with saline solution instead of the vaccine. About 10,000 affected people should therefore be vaccinated there.

From previous representations, however, it also appears that vaccination skeptics specifically went to the cabinet just to get a certificate. The doctor has yet to release a statement on the claims. So far, investigators have also left open the question of whether the man had ever been questioned.

Since Monday, the doctor’s patients have been tested by the health service to see if they have formed enough antibodies. More than 130 men and women took advantage of the offer on day one, the statement said.

According to Attorney General Andreas Dobler, document offenses or personal injury offenses are possible criminal offenses. The investigation has only just begun. So far, only the family doctor has been examined. It is still unclear whether patients who knowingly obtained false certificates could also be investigated.