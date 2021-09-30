Vaccination for the youngest? – Stiko boss warns against vaccine pressure

Berlin / Stuttgart (dpa) – From the point of view of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), a possible recommendation for vaccination for children under 12 is even more difficult than that for 12 to 17 years old.

No child under the age of 17 has died in Germany exclusively from Covid-19, said Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens, “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. Because the disease burden was so low in 12 to 17 year olds, the decision to vaccinate was so difficult in balancing the pros and cons. “It will be even more difficult with the younger ones.”

If the Biontech endorsement study references 3,000 children, then rare side effects such as myocarditis probably don’t show up in this database, Mertens said. At the same time, the boss of Stiko expects a new “wave of political pressure” to vaccinate the youngest. “But the pressure is bad in this context. Especially since children must be used to compensate for the vaccine fatigue of 18-59 year olds, ”he told newspapers. “It’s absurd.”

So far, no corona vaccine in Germany has been approved for children aged five to eleven. Manufacturer Biontech recently announced that it will seek approval for its corona vaccine for children this age in the coming weeks. Stiko is a scientific body which must make decisions on the basis of studies and make recommendations. In the absence of reliable figures, Stiko remains cautious.

The president of the German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine (DGKJ), Jörg Dötsch, told the German News Agency that he basically hopes that the data collected so far will provide sufficient security for the vaccine to be approved for children under 12. old. He often finds worried parents wanting their children to be immunized without proper approval. “That’s why it’s important that everyone, including parents and doctors, get out of this legal gray area.”

But Dötsch stressed: “We owe it to children not to put pressure on the expert commission, which then leads to early decision-making which is not in the best interests of every child.” As a proven and very experienced body, the Stiko must be given the time necessary to thoroughly consider a recommendation – and this diligence must not be undermined by political pressure, warned Dötsch.

“We must and must not vaccinate children in order to protect other people who can protect themselves, for example by vaccination”, underlined the expert. Ultimately, a decision must be made that is so carefully considered “that an individual benefit to the child who is vaccinated is also visible”.

In general, the vaccination rate has slowed considerably in recent months. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 53.6 million people, or 64.4% of the population, are now fully vaccinated. 56.5 million people or 68 percent of all residents are vaccinated at least once.

With the prospect of the closure of many vaccination centers on Thursday, general practitioners see themselves well prepared to ensure other corona vaccinations. In the initial phase, the centers would have made sense despite the high costs. “For the pending vaccinations, to which we urgently need to encourage more people, as well as for the booster vaccinations which are now due, we see ourselves well equipped in family doctor’s offices,” said the president of the German Association of General Practitioners. , Ulrich Weigeldt, The Editorial Network Germany (RND).

The head of statutory health insurance, Andreas Gassen, also stressed in the RND: “The practices are well prepared, also in light of the fact that the counseling effort has increased.” The doctor’s offices had started mass vaccinations against Corona in April.

Booster vaccinations for the elderly and immunocompromised began a few weeks ago. The president of the social association VdK, Verena Bentele, called on the RND to make more mobile vaccination offers for the socially disadvantaged and the homeless, for example in pedestrian areas, in front of supermarkets and agencies for the ’employment or on sports grounds, after the closure of many vaccination centers.

On request, the Federal Ministry of Health announced Thursday that the federal government had so far paid 1.6 billion euros to the Länder for the operation of the corona vaccination centers (as of September 27). Most countries are closing their vaccination centers and moving to mobile vaccination teams, as the ministry explained. In addition, vaccinations are still being carried out in doctors’ offices. Some countries also want to keep a reduced number of vaccination centers open.