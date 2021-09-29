Vaccine Adjuvants Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2021-2026 The global vaccine adjuvants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Vaccine Adjuvants Market Industry : Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global vaccine adjuvants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

Vaccine adjuvants refer to compounds that enhance the immunogenic reaction of the body against antigens that have insufficient immunostimulatory capabilities. An adjuvant refers to an ingredient that is utilized to create a stronger immune response in people receiving the vaccine. Vaccines comprise weakened or dead germs which elicit the immune response and activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs). This reaction assists the body in increasing its ability to induce long-term protection and safety against related infections. Some of the commonly available vaccine adjuvants that are feasible for human use include aluminum salts and MF59, which is an oil-in-water emulsion made up of squalene.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of allergies and infectious diseases, such as cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS), human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, etc., is driving the vaccine adjuvants market globally. Additionally, the rising need for advanced treatment options for existing and emerging fatal diseases has resulted in the development of vaccines that have long-lasting effects on immunization, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the improving healthcare infrastructures and the growing levels of investments in research and development (R&D) of new therapeutics are further propelling the product demand. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is escalating the requirement for effective and safe vaccine adjuvants, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Adjuvance Tecchnologies Inc.

Adjuvatis

Agenus Inc.

Brenntag SE

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

CSL Limited

Croda International Plc

Invivogen

Novavax Inc.

OZ Biosciences

Virometix AG.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, route of administration, diseases and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Adjuvant Emulsions

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Intradermal

Others

Breakup by Diseases:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Research

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

