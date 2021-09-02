Vaccine fatigue leads to fourth wave of pandemics

Can you get vaccinated out of the pandemic? In principle, yes, says Charité virologist Christian Drosten. Just like now, it cannot work in Germany.

Berlin (dpa) – The fourth wave of the corona pandemic continues to accelerate due to infections in young adults. It is also spreading more and more in middle age groups, according to the latest weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute.

At the same time, vaccine fatigue is spreading. According to the report, the proportion of fully immunized German citizens increased only slowly to around 61% compared to the previous week (59%).

From the end of July to the end of August, the vaccination rate in Germany only increased by about 10%. This is the weakest growth of the summer months so far. At the regional level, the values ​​differ widely. The range of fully vaccinated people ranged from 52% in Saxony to 71% in Bremen in early September, as reported in the RKI report. According to the latest data, the best vaccination rates are found in the north-west of the republic, while the offers are less popular than in Saxony in Brandenburg (55.2%) and Thuringia (56%).

Overall, the vaccination quota is far from the values ​​that the RKI deemed desirable in July. According to modeling designed at the time, at least 85% of those aged 12 to 59 and 90% of those aged 60 and over should be fully immunized, so a pronounced fourth wave with full intensive care units in fall and winter is unlikely.

For Charité virologist Christian Drosten, current vaccination rates are simply not enough. “We cannot go into autumn with this quota,” he told Deutschlandfunk on Thursday. In general, however, you can get vaccinated outside of the pandemic.

Infection numbers

The RKI is currently observing high incidences over seven days of infections recorded in the 5-44 age group. There are peak values ​​with values ​​between 172 and 182 cases per 100,000 population among 10-19 year olds. According to the report, the number of outbreaks reported in daycares and schools is still at a low level.

Corona vaccination is currently authorized from the age of 12. It has only been widely recommended by the Standing Committee on Vaccinations since mid-August. Due to the initial prioritization of high-risk elderly German citizens at the start of the vaccination campaign shortly after Christmas, there are still large differences in vaccination rates across age groups. According to the report, 83 percent of the population over 60 already enjoys full protection. For adults between 18 and 60, the rate is 65 percent. Among children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, only a fifth have been vaccinated twice (21%).

Most adults between the ages of 35 and 59 now arrive at hospital with a Covid infection. The majority of them are not vaccinated. According to the report, the total hospitalization rate is currently 6% of all recorded infections. Late registrations are not excluded. The recent downward trend in hospital admissions is currently not continuing, according to the report. More than 1,000 people are already back in intensive care units. The number of deaths has also increased slightly since early August.