Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vehicle anti-theft system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A vehicle anti-theft system is an integrated security device that inhibits any unauthorized access to the vehicle. It generally includes alarm, steering lock, central lock, remote keyless access, immobilizer, biometric capture device, etc. The system enhances vehicle security, prevent illegal activities, and provide real-time tracking of the automobile. As a result, the anti-theft system is widely installed in passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing number of safety regulations due to the growing incidences of vehicle theft is primarily augmenting the demand for vehicle anti-theft systems. Besides this, the expanding vehicle fleet and increasing consumer awareness towards numerous benefits of anti-theft devices are also catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the emergence of advanced anti-theft devices integrated with Internet-of-Things (IoT) and near field communication (NFC) technologies is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the wide availability of innovative product variants with numerous high-tech features, such as face recognition, voice detection, biometric, and radio frequency identification systems, is also propelling the demand for vehicle anti-theft systems. Furthermore, the growing popularity of GPS-assisted anti-theft protection systems and novel sensor technology to reduce keyless car theft rates will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/31OfFIZ
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Lear Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmBH
- TOKAIRIKA CO. LTD.
- VOXX International Corporation
- U-Shin Ltd. (Minebea Mitsumi Inc.)
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of vehicle type, product type, technology and geography.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Immobilizers
- Alarm
- Steering Lock
- Central Locking System
- Biometric Capture Device
- Remote Keyless Entry
Breakup by Technology:
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)
- Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
- Face Detection System
- Remote Frequency Identification Device (RFID)
- Automotive Biometric Technology
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fusion-splicer-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/respiratory-protective-equipment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/recliner-chair-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diabetes-drugs-and-diagnostics-market-size-share-industry-report-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2025-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/array-instruments-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clinical-trail-supplies-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/waste-heat-recovery-boiler-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foldable-electric-vehicle-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImarcServices