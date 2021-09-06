Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vehicle anti-theft system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A vehicle anti-theft system is an integrated security device that inhibits any unauthorized access to the vehicle. It generally includes alarm, steering lock, central lock, remote keyless access, immobilizer, biometric capture device, etc. The system enhances vehicle security, prevent illegal activities, and provide real-time tracking of the automobile. As a result, the anti-theft system is widely installed in passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.

Market Trends

The increasing number of safety regulations due to the growing incidences of vehicle theft is primarily augmenting the demand for vehicle anti-theft systems. Besides this, the expanding vehicle fleet and increasing consumer awareness towards numerous benefits of anti-theft devices are also catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the emergence of advanced anti-theft devices integrated with Internet-of-Things (IoT) and near field communication (NFC) technologies is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the wide availability of innovative product variants with numerous high-tech features, such as face recognition, voice detection, biometric, and radio frequency identification systems, is also propelling the demand for vehicle anti-theft systems. Furthermore, the growing popularity of GPS-assisted anti-theft protection systems and novel sensor technology to reduce keyless car theft rates will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

TOKAIRIKA CO. LTD.

VOXX International Corporation

U-Shin Ltd. (Minebea Mitsumi Inc.)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vehicle type, product type, technology and geography.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Immobilizers

Alarm

Steering Lock

Central Locking System

Biometric Capture Device

Remote Keyless Entry

Breakup by Technology:

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)

Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Face Detection System

Remote Frequency Identification Device (RFID)

Automotive Biometric Technology

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

