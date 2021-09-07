Vein Illumination Devices Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vein Illumination Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vein illumination devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Vein illumination devices refer to medical instruments that are used to locate and access hard-to-find veins for drawing blood and venipuncture. They primarily utilize transillumination, near-infrared (NIR), and ultrasound imaging technologies to generate real-time images depicting the pattern and location of the veins on the skin surface. These devices are usually portable and easy to use, reduce the need for multiple needle sticks, lower risks of cuts and injuries in elderly and pediatric patients, etc. As a result, vein illumination devices are extensively utilized across numerous hospitals, blood donation camps, rehabilitation centers, pathology laboratories, etc.

The expanding healthcare sector, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is primarily driving the market for vein illumination devices. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and the escalating adoption of peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) procedures across healthcare facilities are also acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Vein illumination devices are further gaining traction in sclerotherapy for treating varicose and spider veins. In line with this, shifting preferences among patients and healthcare providers towards non-invasive procedures are also catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, continuous advancements, such as the development of vein pattern locating technology for cannulation and peripheral subcutaneous vein selection, will continue to further propel the vein illumination devices market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AccuVein Inc.

com

BLZ Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.

Christie Medical Holdings Inc. (CAREstream Medical Ltd.)

Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd

Illumivein

Near Infrared Imaging Inc.

Sharn Anesthesia

TransLite LLC

Venoscope LLC

ZD Medical Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Transillumination

Near Infrared Illumination

Ultrasound Technologies

Breakup by Product Type:

Table-top Devices

Hand-held Devices

Breakup by Application:

Intravenous Access

Blood Draw

Venipuncture Assistance

IV Access

Sclerotherapy

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Rehabilitation Facilities

Blood Donation Camps

Academic Institutions

Nursing Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

