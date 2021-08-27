Venezuela | Juan Guaido challenges Nicolas Maduro to face him in the elections

(Caracas) Juan Guaidó urges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to organize a credible presidential election as soon as possible, convinced that the opposition he led would undoubtedly win it.

Javier TOVAR Agence France-Presse

“I challenge him,” said on Wednesday in an AFP interview in his apartment in Caracas, which has been recognized as interim president by around fifty countries, including the US, since the controversial 2018 presidential election.

PHOTOS ARIANA CUBILLOS AND MATIAS DELACROIX, ARCHIVE-RELATED PRESS

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and his rival President Nicolas Maduro.

Juan Guaidó says he has “no doubt” that in the event of an election with “a minimum of credibility” […] the democratic alternative would win 80-20, 70-30 ”.

“An electoral calendar” for a presidential election anticipating the one planned for 2024 would be “a real way out of the political crisis” the country is going through. This question “is part of the process” of negotiations that will open on August 30 between power and opposition, he said.

The provisional dialogue begun two weeks ago in Mexico with Norway as mediator intends to impose a new election calendar on the regime in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

In the face of a categorical rejection, the opposition can initiate a referendum on the dismissal next year, in the middle of the president’s term of office.

“We can also call it the presidential election, a recall referendum would be a solution that would respond to the 2018 non-election to which all Venezuelans are entitled,” he added.

“Guarantees”

If you turn down polls showing popularity at half-mast, the days when tens of thousands of people gathered across the country are over. The pandemic eventually undermined their already eroded mobilization power.

Will he be the opposition candidate? “We will have a single candidate, a single process,” he replies laconically.

Juan Guaidó, however, is skeptical of his participation in the mayoral and gubernatorial elections in November, which are being organized by a new National Electoral Council (CNE) made up of two opposition leaders.

“There are no conditions to call the November 21 (November) event an election. We are discussing (in Mexico) possible guarantees, ”he said.

When he says he has “not yet decided” whether he will vote, unlike in previous elections, he has not called for a boycott.

These local elections revealed cracks in the opposition, several leaders of which broke from the ranks and began to fight against the ruling party’s candidates.

The application deadline is Sunday.

Recognition of “ballot boxes”

Juan Guaidó assures that he is in “constant” contact with the United States and even with the administration of Democrat Joe Biden, who, if he maintains the support of his predecessor Donald Trump, does not share the strategy at all or not at all “.

The Trump administration had tightened international sanctions against the Venezuelan regime, including an oil embargo, to help overthrow Nicolas Maduro.

These punitive measures, which are unpopular among the population, have not undermined the power of the Chavist leader (named after his predecessor Hugo Chávez, president from 1999 to 2013), who enjoys the support of the armed forces and allies vital in the country, like China, Russia and Iran.

The United States, Canada and the European Union have welcomed the imminent start of negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition and have given assurances that they are “ready to review (our) sanctions policy if the regime makes significant progress in the talks”.

“For those who support Maduro, there is no better option than an agreement” in Mexico, “because it involves a gradual lifting of the sanctions,” stresses Guaidó. And a possible failure “will worsen the crisis, there will be more pressure and more international support”.

In mid-August, Nicolas Maduro called for a “direct dialogue” with Washington, with whom diplomatic relations had been severed since 2019, and for Juan Guaidó to be recognized as interim president.

The opposition leader launches a “desperate appeal” believing “if the regime or Maduro wants any kind of recognition or legitimacy it must be won at the ballot box”.