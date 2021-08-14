Venezuela | Negotiations between government and opposition to end the crisis

Venezuela | Negotiations between government and opposition to end the crisis

(Mexico City) The Venezuelan government and its opposition started new negotiations in Mexico City on Friday evening, hoping to organize presidential elections and lift the sanctions that are weighing on their country.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 at 8:05 pm

A “Memorandum of Understanding” was signed by Jorge Rodríguez on behalf of the government of President Nicolas Maduro and Gerardo Blayde for the “Plataforma Unitaria” on behalf of the opposition, said AFP.

The content of this memorandum has not been communicated.

The aim of these talks, following the failed talks in Barbados in 2019 and in the Dominican Republic in 2018, is to end Venezuela’s acute political and economic crisis.

The negotiations are taking place in the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, mediated by Norway and under the auspices of the Mexican government.

Subsequently, the parties will meet on 30th 2018 for six years.

Maduro warned on Thursday not to give in to “blackmail or threats” from the US for “frank talks” to resolve the problems of the former oil power.

Washington recognizes Juan Guaidó, who, as President of Parliament, appointed himself President in 2019 and is now in Chavista hands.

PHOTO LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó

In an attempt to suppress Maduro, former Republican President Donald Trump had imposed a series of sanctions on Venezuela – including an oil embargo – that his Democratic successor Joe Biden will propose as new election negotiations advance.

“The Maduro regime can pave a way to ease sanctions by allowing Venezuelans to participate in free elections,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said before the dialogue.

Canada and the European Union have also agreed to review their sanctions.

But Maduro, a 58-year-old former bus driver, insists that “Venezuela will have a dialogue in Mexico City. […] autonomous and independent and does not submit to blackmail or threats from the US government ”.

The leader, elected in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez, remains in power with the support of the military, Cuba, China and Russia despite the economic collapse of his country, an OPEC member whose GDP has fallen by 80%. since 2014.

Due to the crisis, five million Venezuelans have been forced to emigrate.

For Pedro Benítez, political scientist and Venezuelan university professor, the parties could agree if they admit that “neither of the two can destroy the other”.