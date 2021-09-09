Venezuela | Protest against the extradition of a relative from Maduro. to the USA

Venezuela | Protest against the extradition of a relative from Maduro. to the USA

(Caracas) The lawyers of Alex Saab, a close friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s accused of money laundering, condemned on Thursday the Cape Verde court decision to extradite its client to the United States on Tuesday, calling it “constitutional suicide”.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:46 pm

49-year-old Alex Saab, who was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019, was finally arrested in mid-June 2020 during a technical stop on his plane in Cape Verde. He is currently under house arrest after six months of “detention”.

According to the law, the state now has 45 days to enforce the Constitutional Court’s decision.

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde is a state made up of an archipelago of volcanic islands. It lies off the northwest coast of Africa. He

“This decision symbolizes the atonement of the rule of law so wanted by Cape Verde” and corresponds to “the purely political interests of an agenda dictated by Washington”. It is a constitutional suicide, ”affirmed Mr Saab’s defense in a statement AFP received in Caracas.

Saab is accused by the United States of pulling the strings of a vast network that enabled socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and his regime to divert food aid to Venezuela on their behalf.

In March the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered Mr Saab’s release.

But the Cape Verde Supreme Court upheld his extradition on the grounds that the country had not signed an agreement giving legitimacy to this supranational court.

Alex Saab, who appealed to the Constitutional Court, denounced an “injustice” related to “the political nature” of his arrest and the trial against him in the US.

With his partner Alvaro Pulido, who is also charged with money laundering, Alex Saab would have transferred $ 350 million (€ 285 million) outside Venezuela to foreign accounts they owned or controlled. The two men face up to 20 years in prison.

Alex Saab describes the Venezuelan opposition as the “figurehead” of Nicolas Maduro’s power.

Caracas, who has given Mr Saab Venezuelan citizenship and the diplomatic title of “special envoy”, regards his detention in the African archipelago as “arbitrary”.