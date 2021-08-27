Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Market: We’re Entering an Era!

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is that the formation of blood clots within the bloodstream. Two main sorts of venous thromboembolism are embolism and deep vein thrombosis. The formation of blood clots during a deep vein is named deep vein thrombosis, while the deep vein thrombosis formed breaks the clot and travels to the lungs, referred to as embolism . embolism occurs in almost one-third of patients affected by deep vein thrombosis. VTE can occur at any age, however, it’s common in adults aged 60 and above. Moreover, people whose blood is thicker than normal, older, overweight, or suffer from another diseases like cancer or autoimmune disorders are at a better risk of VTE.

VTE affects both men and ladies equally. Around 60% of VTE cases occur during or after hospitalization. VTE is that the third commonest disorder after arteria coronaria disease and stroke, and therefore the leading explanation for death and disability worldwide. It requires immediate medical treatment that primarily focuses on breaking or preventing the formation of blood clots. Treatment includes blood-thinning agents like therapy , mechanical devices, and anticoagulants. Increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism worldwide is predicted to drive the venous thromboembolism market growth. consistent with the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis, Inc., around 10 million cases of VTE occur annually.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities and increasing product approvals from regulatory bodies, like the Food and medicines Administration (FDA), are expected to propel the expansion of the venous thromboembolism market. as an example , in 2019, Pfizer, received FDA approval for FRAGMIN, for the treatment of VTE in pediatric patients, aged 1 month and above. Moreover, Bayer and JNJ announced new results from the phase III clinical trial study in children with VTE. However, rising consumer interest towards drug-based VTE treatment is predicted to hamper the market growth.

In terms of geography, the venous thromboembolism market is split into six regions, like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East , and Africa. consistent with the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis, Inc., per annum , around 100,000 to 300,000 VTE-related deaths occur within the U.S. However, the amount is far higher in Europe, with around 544,000 deaths per annum . This preventable health condition is typically overlooked as a serious public ill health resulting in deaths. Increasing demand for cost-effective treatment and therefore the refore the well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America and the Asia Pacific is additionally expected to foster the venous thromboembolism market growth.

Key Players

Major players in the global venous thromboembolism market include Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Dupont Pharm Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., and 3M Health Care.

