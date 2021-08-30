Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players

A veterinarian or veterinary surgeon studies veterinary medicine by treating non-human animals with illnesses, disabilities, and accidents. Health disorders and diseases of dogs, livestock, and other species are diagnosed, treated and studied by veterinarians. Veterinarians treat diseases and accidents, perform dental work and surgical and medical operations, and vaccinate animals against illnesses.

The Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to rise of testing is creating demand for PoC test kits. However, inadequate reimbursement policies are expected to hamper market. Moreover, Increased prevalence of various pandemic diseases, less span of time, precise results, change in diagnostic trend and adoption of state-of-art technologies are anticipated to foster the veterinary Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic market over the forecast time frame.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market includes:

Zoetis, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Woodley Equipment Company

Randox Laboratories LTD.

AniPOC, Ltd.

Carestream Health

Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market Segmentation

The Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, Technology, Animal Type, End User, application. Based on product Type , the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments. On the basis of Technology , the market is categorized as Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Other Technologies. Based on animal Type , the market is segmented into Companion Animals, Livestock Animals. On the basis of End-user, the market is categorized as Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutes, Home Care Settings. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized as Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, Other Applications

Regional Analysis of Global Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

All the regional segmentation has been studied based on recent and future trends, and the market is forecasted throughout the prediction period. The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Impact of Covid-19 On Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and till now, it has spread across the globe at a swift pace. The US, India, Italy, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries that have confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns and business shutdowns. The shutdown of different plants and factories affected the worldwide supply chains and impacted the Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics market’s manufacturing and sales of products. Few companies have already announced delays in their product deliveries and a slump in future sales. Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the pandemic has decreased the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some Point from Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By Animal Type

1.3.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By Application

1.3.6 Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. VETERINARY POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. VETERINARY POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

