VFX Software Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2030

VFX software is also known as visual effects software. The demand for visual effects software is expected to increase during the forecast period as the animation and special effects are increasingly becoming popular in films, gaming and other areas. Visual effects enable the shooting of situations which is otherwise impossible or very costly. For instance, the airplane crash scene in movies can be easily shot using visual effects rather than spending huge amount on causing an actual crash.

The factors that impact the growth of the global VFX software market include increase in use of visual effects in movies, and rise in demand for high quality content by consumers. Furthermore, rise in adoption of cloud technology for VFX software fuels the growth of the VFX software market. However, presence of free & open-source VFX software hampers the market growth. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as VR & artificial intelligence with VFX software is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the VFX software market.

The global VFX software market is segmented by component, deployment, application, and region. According to component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment type, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per the application, it is classified into movies, advertising, television, and gaming. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Adobe, Autodesk Inc., SideFX, Maxon Computer, Sitni Sati, The Foundry Visionmongers Limited, Pixar, Chaos Software, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., and Corel Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

• Software

• Service

BY DEPLOYMENT

• On-premise

• Cloud

BY APPLICATION

• Movies

• Advertising

• Television

• Gaming

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

