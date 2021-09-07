Victims Compensation Fund Report | Diseases related to 9/11 killed more people than the attacks

(New York) According to a report released by the Victims Compensation Fund on Tuesday, more people appeared to have died of diseases related to the September 11, 2001 attacks than on the day of the attacks.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 2:27 pm

More than 67,000 compensation claims have been made to this fund since it opened in 2011 for people near locations struck by al-Qaida jihadists 20 years ago and have developed pathologies since then.

Most are people who live or work near the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the collapse of which released toxic fumes that covered the neighborhood for weeks.

Almost half of the files concern cancer patients and 3,900 files were filed on behalf of the deceased.

“This means that the death toll of people whose deaths appeared to have been caused by diseases related to 9/11 is now higher than that of people who died on 9/11,” said Rupa Bhattacharyya, the fund manager.

On that historic day, nearly 3,000 people died after the hijacking of four airliners, two of which crashed into Manhattan skyscrapers, one in the Pentagon and another in a wooded area of ​​Pennsylvania, after a passenger counter-attack.

Shortly afterwards, a compensation fund was created for the relatives of the disappeared and the survivors. A law reintroduced it in 2011 and expanded it to new audiences after the onset of cancer, particularly among firefighters and people clearing the rubble in New York. In 2019 the mandate was extended to 2090.

Inquiries continue to flow in, with 900 new cases being filed every month in 2021, according to Ms. Bhattacharyya, who is still struggling to gauge the total number of tragedy. “The tragedy of 9/11 continues,” she noted.

To date, the fund has assessed more than 41,000 legitimate cases, including 2,132 deceased, and paid out nearly $ 9 billion in compensation in total.

President Joe Biden will visit the three sites of the drama on Saturday to “pay tribute to and commemorate the lives lost in these attacks that rocked America and the world.”