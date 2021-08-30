Video Managed Services Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2021–2025: Arkadin Cloud Communications ( NTT Communications), – Applied Global Technologies, – Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Video Managed Services Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Video Managed Services Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Video Managed Services market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The video managed services market is expected to reach a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Video Managed Services market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global Video Managed Services Market: – Arkadin Cloud Communications ( NTT Communications), – Applied Global Technologies, – Cisco Systems, Inc., – ZTE Enterprise, – AT&T Business, – Polycom, Inc., – BT Conferencing, Inc., – Telus Communications, – Dimension Data, – AVI-SPL Inc., – Vega Global, – Macro Technologies Inc.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – Plantronics, Inc., a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, announced the Poly G7500, a video device that combines content collaboration and video conferencing capabilities in one device. The G7500 integrates advanced audio features, wireless content sharing and Ultra HD 4K video, creating immersive audio and video experience for mid- to large-sized conference rooms. It has the flexibility to connect to any cloud-based video platform or ecosystem (such as Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business) through Polycom’s RealConnect Service.

– May 2019 – Huawei introduced its all-optical network architecture for ultra-high definition (UHD) video services, at the 2019 World Conference on Ultra HD Video (4K/8K) Industry. This architecture will help in building a simplified network with gigabit access, E2E optical hard pipe, and intelligent O&M, where it aims to enable a premium UHD video service experience and promote prosperity in the UHD video industry.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Account for Significant Market Share

– North America accounts for the major market share owing to the presence of established infrastructure and surge in cost associated with the setup of IT infrastructure and mobility, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

– The market is highly driven by the accelerating number of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprise) who are looking for better collaborations and shift of large enterprises towards enhanced modes of video conferencing and content management rooms. A survey conducted by ActiveCampaign revealed that more than 41% of SMEs use enhanced modes of video conferencing software for marketing.

– On Oct 2019, at Zoomtopia 2019, the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced a major expansion to its video-first unified communications platform, deep integrations and partnerships to grow its ecosystem, and the laying of a foundation for empowered communications. The availability of Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 is mostly in North America and Europe region, where this hardware-as-a-service solution is equipped with all the components.

– Moreover, on April 2019, Pragmatic Conferencing announced a revolutionary new Video Conferencing service model. It is powered by Polycom, which is the RP1Cloud video conferencing solution creating service plans via included commercial software, and then sell their branded virtual meeting room configurations at the price that makes appropriate in their markets. This solution will be offered in North America in the future period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

