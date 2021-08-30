Video Processing Solutions Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Akamai Technologies, Apriorit software development company, Imagine Communications Corp., InPixal, Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Video Processing Solutions Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Video Processing Solutions from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The video processing solutions market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Video Processing Solutions Market: Akamai Technologies, Apriorit software development company, Imagine Communications Corp., InPixal, Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., MediaKind, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Morpho, Inc., SRI International, Surf Communications Solutions Ltd., Synamedia, The MathWorks, Inc., Vantrix Corporation and others.

Key Developments:

– April 2019 – SRI International awarded contract from the US Army to deliver a sensor integrated custom camera module for better night vision video delivery. This contract is expected to showcase SRIs expertise in offerings of image and video processing solutions for defense applications.

– January 2019 – Morpho, Inc. declared partnership with Nekojarashi Inc., a leading cloud service provider for a creative purpose, to develop powerful video processing tool on the cloud platform. This partnership will boost Morphos capability in cloud-based video processing solutions.

Market Overview:

The surge in demand for multiscreen video-on-demand application, growth in security & surveillance monitoring spending, and technological advancement in video processing solutions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the video processing solutions market. Media and entertainment industry is the primary user of video processing solution for real-time video streaming with high-quality network bandwidth. Moreover, increased demand for high definition 4K picture quality has influenced the broadcaster to implement video processing solutions for augmented customer satisfaction.

In recent years, video processing solution has found a potential place in various industrial applications such as security & surveillance, streaming & broadcasting, and others offering seamless video content and faster data-to-decision time.

Scope of the Report

Video processing solutions are the digital processing of video content for surveillance, broadcasting, storage and analytics applications. The particular solutions include digital content management, network control & management, storage, and video analytics solutions an dare the part of the study scope while considering the global market.

Regional Analysis For Video Processing Solutions Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Surge in Demand for Multi-screen Video-on-Demand Application

– The world has seen massive growth in the adoption of online video streaming. According to the Office of Communications (Ofcom), Netflix and Amazon Prime made more than GBP 1 billion revenue in the UK market for the year 2018, which has crucially affected home based broadcasting companies in the country. This has created a sustainable growth opportunity for video processing solution providers in the European region. With a substantial number of internet users in Europe and North America regions and suitable IT environment, vendors are gaining high momentum in the market.

– The rising availability of broadband internet services helps in increasing the demand for Internet Protocol television (IPTV) when compared to conventional television services. IPTV uses various servers and video processing tools to deliver real-time streaming content to the viewers, which in turn is expected to drive the growth for video processing solutions in the coming years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Video Processing Solutions Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

