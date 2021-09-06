Video Surveillance Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Growth and Forecast 2027 Video surveillance market is expected to reach at USD 90.00 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The market information included in the world class Video Surveillance Market report not only assists businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. This industry report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client's needs.

Video surveillance market is expected to reach at USD 90.00 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Scenario

Growing adoption of IP camera and increasing demand for wireless and spy cameras are the factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market. Increasing stakeholder and government funding for developing smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, increasing demand for VSaaS services, IOT, ongoing technology advancements in Big Data and prevalent trends of artificial intelligence are the factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market.

Deep learning for video surveillance systems will create growth opportunities for video surveillance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Violation of privacy will act as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of video surveillance market in the forecast period mentioned above. Segmentation:

On the basis system, the video surveillance market is segmented into analog video surveillance system and IP video surveillance system.

On the basis of offering, the video surveillance market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Hardware is segmented into cameras, monitors, storage devices and accessories. Software is segmented into video analytics and video management system. Service is segmented into video surveillance-as-a-service and installation and maintenance services.

On the basis of vertical, the video surveillance market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, military and defense, residential, public facility and industrial. Infrastructure is further segmented into transportation, city surveillance and public places. Commercial is further segmented into enterprises and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitals centers, retail stores and malls and warehouse. Military and Defense is further segmented into prison and correctional facilities, border surveillance, coastal surveillance and law enforcement. Public facility is further segmented into healthcare buildings, education buildings, government buildings and religious buildings.

Market segmentation is a significant parameter that categorises the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc.

The major players covered in the Video Surveillance Market report are:

The major players covered in the video surveillance market report are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communication AB, Bosh Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Pelco Corporation, CP PLUS International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Genetec Inc., NICE Ltd., NEC Corporation, Qognify Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Vivotek Inc., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., SAMSUNG, COMMAX Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Video Surveillance Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Video Surveillance Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Video Surveillance Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Video Surveillance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Video Surveillance Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

