Vigil for Tiananmen in Hong Kong | The organizers are charged with “inciting subversion”

(Hong Kong) A few hours after a museum dedicated to this historic event was searched, the three main officials of the association that organized the annual vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the suppression of the Tiananmen in 1989 were charged with “inciting subversion” accused.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 9:07 pm

The police presented the “incitement to subversion” charge now incriminating the Hong Kong Alliance as an organization to its President Lee Cheuk-yan and its Vice-President Albert Ho – both longtime pro-democracy activists. in jail today – and his Vice President Chow Hang-tung, who was arrested on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the police responsible for enforcing the harsh national security law raided the museum on Nov.

In the afternoon, police took out various items from the museum, including the logo, a paper model of the goddess of democracy – a symbol of the 1989 student movement in Beijing – and photos of the vigils organized by the Hong Kong Alliance. About 36 boxes were loaded onto a truck.

This association is in the crosshairs of the authorities responsible for applying the national security law passed by Beijing against Hong Kong last year to eradicate all opposition after the huge pro-democracy protests of 2019.

The search came the day after the arrest and detention of Chow Hang-tung, a lawyer and vice president of the Alliance, and three of its members for failing to provide information on the National Security Act.

Police last month ordered Allianz to release financial and operational information and accused him of being a “foreign agent”.

The association ignored this request, which included personal details of all members since its establishment in 1989, all meeting minutes and financial reports as well as all exchanges with NGOs in defense of democracy and human rights in China.

On Tuesday, the deadline for responding to these requests, Alliance members sent a letter stating that the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of a violation had been presented.

When the police searched the museum on Thursday, 12 democracy activists turned up in another case.

Among them, Albert Ho, who pleaded guilty to having attended an unauthorized gathering during the vigil on June 4, 2020, the first to be banned by the authorities since 1990.

He denied allegations that the association’s members were foreign agents, arguing that the alliance was made up of Hong Kong democratic associations that supported pro-democratic protesters in Beijing.