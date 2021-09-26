Violent riots during big parties in Barcelona

40,000 people are celebrating in the Catalan capital this weekend. The mostly peaceful parties are eclipsed by violence: cars are burning, shops are looted, there are injuries.

Barcelona (AP) – In the Catalan capital Barcelona, ​​tens of thousands of young people gathered for big outdoor parties this weekend.

The occasion was the city festival La Mercè, which is organized in honor of the patron saint of the city La Mercè on September 24. On the sidelines, especially on Saturday night, when around 40,000 people celebrated mostly peacefully, there were serious riots by smaller groups of young people, as reported by “La Vanguardia” newspaper. There were no political demands, it was “violence for violence”.

Cars, motorcycles and plastic dumpsters were set on fire, windows smashed, shops looted and road signs demolished. 34 participants were injured, some of them by stab wounds. Five police officers also required medical treatment. There were 22 arrests.

Heavy fines for alcohol in public

The security forces were overwhelmed by the mass of people. There were also several outdoor parties on Sunday evening, but with less violence.

Such open-air parties, often with a lot of alcohol, called “botellones” in Spain, are prohibited and drinking alcohol in public can lead to heavy fines. The indoor spaces of nightclubs in Catalonia are always closed due to Corona, which is why young people move to public places.

The corona situation in Spain is currently very relaxed, the number of new infections is low, the situation in hospitals has calmed down and the vaccination campaign is well advanced.