Virginiamycin Market continues to expand with extensive applications in animal feed to optimize metabolism and absorption of nutrients

The use of virginiamycin in the food industry has been found to be effective in controlling pathogenic microorganisms such as yeast and fungi in both poultry and swine. The benefits include an increased tolerance to antibiotics, a lower level of mortality in sick cattle, improved feed efficiency in livestock, and production of higher quality eggs. As far as regional impact is concerned, North America seems to be gaining significant traction in the virginiamycin market. This is typically due to the significant emphasis on animal nutrition across developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, Europe is likely to register a positive outlook due to growing investment in animal healthcare.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Hongcong Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd, Xiamen ShengLang SaiChuang Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma, Alfanzyme, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Elanco, Virbac, Ceva, and Vetoquinol.

Virginiamycin belongs to the family of glycopeptide antibiotics. These antibiotics are synthesized from peptides derived from marine or acriflavine. This antibiotic has antifungal properties that are very useful in treating fungal infections including yeast. It also kills bacteria by producing hydrogen peroxide. The antibiotic acts by killing the bacteria responsible for chronic sinusitis and thrush. One of the key factors aiding growth of the market is key pharmaceutical companies are focused on new product launches. As a matter of fact, these companies are laying emphasis on research and development activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Recently, in January 2019, Phibro Animal Health Corp. received the Veterinary Drugs Directorate (VDD), Health Canada approval for its virginiamycin medicated feed additive for use in beef cattle. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the market.

Virginiamycin belongs to the sulfonyl group of antibiotics like streptogramin, amikacin, chloramphenicol, streptomycin, and gentamycin. It is an efficient combination of streptogramin and virginiamycin. Virginiamycin has been used in the fuel industry to avoid microbial contamination. It also has germicide, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. One of the key applications of Virginiamycin is that it can be used as a growth stimulator. Since it optimizes the absorption and metabolism of nutrients, virginiamycin has witnessed significant demand in the recent past. Besides, it improves the state of the small intestine epithelium and limits growth of harmful toxins. Hence, such advantages can augment growth of the virginiamycin market in the near future.

