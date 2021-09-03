Virtual Clinical Trials Market Report- Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth | Medable, Science 37, THREAD, ObvioHealth

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Virtual Clinical Trials Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Virtual Clinical Trials Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4784570

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Medable, Science 37, THREAD, ObvioHealth, Studies&Me, Lightship, Parexel, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Covance, ICON, Syneos Health, UBC, Medidata, ERT, Signant Health, Medrio, Castor, Cloudbyz, TrialSpark, uMotif, AiCure, snapIoT, IBM, Veeva, DHL, World Courier, Marken, Yourway, Illingworth Research, Lash Group, Medical Research Network

The traditional trial model is outdated and causes multiple issues for patients, trial sites, and sponsors. These issues are predominantly related to low patient recruitment and retention rates, leading to trial delays and high costs. Virtual trials offer an innovative solution to these problems by improving patient experiences and satisfaction with the use of digital technologies and other remote services, as well as bringing the research closer to the patient.

An increasing number of trials were using virtual components before the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing measures caused significant disruption to clinical trials and accelerated the use of virtual trials. Companies that had not considered this model before had no option but to rapidly implement new technologies and procedures to maintain business continuity. Research shows that many companies will continue to use virtual trials after the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, many leading clinical research organizations (CROs) and eClinical software providers have expanded their capabilities in response to the growing demand for these services. Several specialist virtual trial providers have also emerged in recent years and attracted considerable attention during the pandemic.

Scope of this Report-

– Key players in the virtual trial space: These include specialist virtual trial providers, CROs, eClinical solution providers, technology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), logistics companies, and in-home care providers.

– Thematic briefing including a definition of virtual trials and the different technologies and processes used, such as eConsent, eCOA, telemedicine, direct-to-patient supply, and in-home care, as well as a review of the benefits and challenges to implementing these types of studies.

– Key trends impacting the virtual trial space. Industry trends include the impact of COVID-19 on clinical trials and digital transformation in pharma, rise of the virtual trials specialists and the evolution of CROs, positive impact of virtual trials on accrual rates, and increased focus on patient centricity in trials. Technology trends include the role of wearable technology, mHealth, telemedicine, cloud, 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Regulatory trends include the lack of regulatory frameworks for virtual trials, guidelines issues during COVID-19 to support continuation of clinical research, and the role of non-profit organizations such as the DTRA and CTTI in guiding companies to implement virtual trials. Macroeconomic trends including the increase seen in deals and jobs related to virtual trials since COVID-19.

– Value chain looking at certain aspects of virtual trials, including eConsent, eCOA, telemedicine, direct-to-patient supply, and in-home care.

– Industry analysis with a detailed analysis of virtual trials deals from the Clinical Trials database, as well comprehensive deals, jobs, and Influencer analyses. This section also includes case studies and survey and poll data.

– Profiles of private and public companies in the virtual trials space.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– See who the leading players are in the virtual trials space by company type

– See how the competitive landscape is evolving, with a review of company activity including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic partnerships and funding deals, as well as a jobs analysis.

– See what trends are driving the use of virtual trials, and also what challenges are impeding their uptake

– See which technologies and processes are being used to bring research closer to patients.

– Get a deep dive into clinical trial data, including the impact of COVID-19 on trials, the use of virtual components in trials over the past decade, and how virtual trials have improved trial accrual rates.