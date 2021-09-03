Virtual Events Market Report, Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Growth, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Events Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global virtual events market exhibited strong growth in 2015-2020. A virtual event is a web-based event that includes a vast range of activities, such as broadcasting, live streaming and audio/video conferencing. They require individuals to interact in a virtual space via tablets, laptops, desktops and smartphones using the internet. Some of the most common types of virtual events include company conferences, sales meetings, summits, job fairs and trade shows. They provide a cost-effective solution that brings together a large number of attendees from across the globe for a purposeful gathering. Numerous vendors are now providing various sophisticated tools that assist in streamlining the overall virtual experience. As a result, they are widely utilized as a key tool in numerous industry verticals, such as the education, corporate, healthcare, hospitality and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-events-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Virtual Events Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by rapid digitization and the growing preference towards the utilization of virtual infrastructures and services by numerous organizations. Additionally, there has been a considerable increase in the number of virtual events being held across the globe due to the mandatory lockdowns imposed by the governments of numerous countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This has also prompted numerous small and large-scale organizations to adopt Work-From-Home (WFH) policy, which has led to the rising need for video conferencing and communication platforms across the corporate segment to ensure seamless business and client meetings. Moreover, key players are now incorporating higher bandwidths with their platforms to ensure smooth workflow and offer innovative and sophisticated tools that assist in enhancing the overall virtual experience of corporate employees. Apart from this, they are also leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), to provide unparalleled efficacy and improved user experience, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy availability of high-speed internet connection, the advent of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based virtual events and the increasing demand for audio and video conferencing from the education sector. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-events-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

Adobe Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Broadsoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Huawei

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks

Toshiba Corporation

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Virtual Events Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, solution type, application and end-use.

Market Breakup by Type:

Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations

Web Conferencing

Market Breakup by Solution Type:

Webinars and Enterprise Streaming

Networking and Collaborations

Content Sharing and Media Development

Event Marketing

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Virtual Conferences

Virtual Tradeshows

Online Education Programs

Virtual Reality Exhibitions

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Related Reports: