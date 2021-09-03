Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market Size and Growth Prospects 2028 –Market Dynamics with Top Key Manufacturers (Epson America, Inc., Marxent, Google LLC, Infosys Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc.)

The virtual reality and augmented reality in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 3790.94 million in 2021 to US$ 17864.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021–2028.

Customer support departments have improved considerably in recent years because of the potential of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. On the other hand, virtual reality (VR) in customer service is proving to be a game-changer for retailers in terms of consumer engagement and happiness. Chatbots struggle with remote troubleshooting, which is a difficult component of customer care to get correctly. However, when both sides can perceive what the other is seeing and feeling, even basic and difficult issues can be resolved in less time. There is no better way for businesses to demonstrate how much they respect their customers than by implementing great customer service initiatives, and virtual reality is the most advanced type of technology that is assisting the retail industry in doing so. Virtual reality creates a totally immersive experience with a powerful sensory effect and a strong emotional connection with users. Businesses are making use of this connection to engage with customers in new and relevant ways. Customers are more likely to make repeat purchases and become lifelong brand loyalists when they are emotionally connected with a brand. Customers can have an immersive purchasing experience that makes them feel as if they are physically and emotionally engaged with a brand.

The key players profiled in this study include- Epson America, Inc., Marxent, Google LLC, Infosys Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Retail VR, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market

To analyze and forecast the global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

