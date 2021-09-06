Virtual Reality Headset Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Virtual Reality Headset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global virtual reality headset market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 28% during 2021-2026.

Virtual reality (VR) refers to a computer technology that creates an artificial 3-dimensional (3D) environment to provide a realistic experience to the user. The main component of VR is a head-mounted headset with display screens and gloves equipped with hardware, software and sensory input devices to achieve a sense of presence through semi-, non-, and fully immersive films and 360-degree videos.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global VR market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of VR in the gaming and entertainment industries. Game developers are launching sensor-enabled sports equipment, like a tennis racquet, for playing a computer-controlled game simulation in an enclosed space. They are also launching innovative HMDs and goggles with 360-degree viewing capabilities. Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for VR technology as driving schools and institutions are utilizing this technology to provide a first-hand experience of road and in-traffic driving scenarios to learners. It also familiarizes them with the steering wheel, brake and accelerator of the vehicle. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Market Breakup by Product:

PC Based

Console Based

Smartphone Based

Standalone

Market Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Games and Entertainment

Automobile

Education

Real Estate

Military

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

