Viscosupplementation may be a minimally invasive procedure that helps reduce joint pain and improves the functional condition of the osteoarthritic joint. it’s a treatment during which a thick fluid named hyaluronate or mucopolysaccharide is injected into the knee mucopolysaccharide is distributed throughout the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues to market better joint development and lubrication. Osteoarthritis may be a sort of arthritis that happens when the flexible tissue at the ends of bones begins to affect . Moreover, osteoarthritis is that the commonest sort of arthritis within the world. It are often classified into 2 categories like primary and secondary osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is characterized by loss of function and degeneration of cartilage and tissues that cover the ends of the bones during a joint. there’s not an entire cure for osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharide is assumed to enhance the lubricating properties of the synovia , provide a easier level of activity, improve mobility, and reduce the pain from osteoarthritis of the knee. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is predicted to extend the demand for viscosupplementation products, which is predicted to drive the viscosupplementation market growth. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), around 9.6% of men and 18.0% of girls aged 60 years and above have symptomatic osteoarthritis worldwide. However, the amount is predicted to extend thanks to the growing geriatric population and therefore the obesity epidemic.

Moreover, novel biomimetic polymer viscosupplements are rapidly replacing in-development osteoarthritis joint injections, and thus, key players are focused on increasing research and development in biocompatible polymers. These polymers are widely utilized in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved stents, surgical meshes, and get in touch with lenses, and help prevent degradation related to hyaluronate. Furthermore, the viscosupplementation market is predicted to witness robust growth in 2021 with a somewhat recovery of emerging and developed economies from the worldwide pandemic (COVID-19).

In terms of geography, the market is split into six regions, like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the center East, and Africa. Osteoarthritis is that the commonest joint disorder within the us . The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced disorders, increasing demand for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, and technological advances within the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies are a number of the factors expected to foster the viscosupplementation market growth. as an example , in 2019, Anika Therapeutics showcased HYALOFAST, a biodegradable, hyaluronic acid-based scaffold for cartilage repair at the 2019 International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting.

