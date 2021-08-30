Visual Search Technology Market Size & Share Expanding Across the Globe by 2021-2027 | Clarifai, Veritone, Slyce

Visual Search Technology is a sort of perceptual task that entails scanning the visual surroundings actively for a certain object or feature. It’s used to distinguish a specified target from other distractions. Baggage scanning, security screening, electronic component production, navigation systems, and other applications use visual search engines.

market growth is the rapid adoption of visual search engines in the e-commerce industry. In the worldwide Visual Search Technology market, North America has a sizable share. During the projection period, the region will continue to make significant growth and will lead the global market. This is due to the increasing usage of visual search engines, as well as technological improvements. The United States and Canada have also emerged as key contributors. Because of increased usage of visual search engine solutions for e-commerce applications and expanding smartphone and internet penetration, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period.

Visual Search Technology Market, By Segmentaion:

Market segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

When asked about the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the use of Visual Search Technology in India, respondents said they had used it before the pandemic and that they had used it again during the epidemic. Only roughly those polled said they didn’t want to use the Visual Search Technology function.

