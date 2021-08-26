Vitamins Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends

Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential for the whole body with a small amount of proper growth and growth. The deficiency of these vitamins can lead to diseases and deficiency of various vitamins such as night vision, xerophthalmia, and keratomalacia. Increasing consumer awareness of various vitamin deficiencies worldwide is expected to boost the global market for vitamins.

These vitamins also find great application in various consumer industries such as food and beverage, medicine, animal feed, and personal care. The pharmaceutical industry owns the largest market share of vitamins in 2016, and animal feed is the fastest-growing component during climate change.

The market size of global vitamins was estimated at the US $ 5.16 billion (revenue) in 2016 and is expected to grow in the CAGR of 4.98% in revenue for 2017 – 2025.

Mass Merchandisers as the Emerging Distribution Channel of the Vitamin Market

Within the distribution channel, the majority of retailers are expected to hold a major position in the vitamin market in the forecast period and are expected to expand to the CAGR by more than 4.96% in terms of revenue in the forecast period.

Regional Details

North America, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific, respectively, played a major role in the global vitamin market for revenue in 2016 and the trend is estimated to remain the same in the forecast period. In 2016, Asia Pacific held a share of 27.64% in finance, followed by Europe (28.10%).

Players from many countries need to touch the market that can look good in emerging regions with the help of local expansion

Leading players in the global vitamin market include Adisseo France S.A.S., Archer Daniels Midland Co, BASF SE, CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Limited, Lonza Group Ltd., North China Pharmaceuticals Corporation

