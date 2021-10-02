Voices behind the ISIS propaganda | Canadian jihadist surrendered and charged in the US

(Washington) A Canadian jihadist portrayed as one of the main actors in Islamic State (IS) propaganda and who gave his voice to his videos was charged in the United States, where he was tacitly transferred after his capture in Syria, the American said Justice with on Saturday.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 1:21 pm

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, was captured in January 2019 amid fighting by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-dominated coalition supported by Washington in its fight against the jihadist group.

He was “recently” entrusted to the FBI and charged by the US federal judiciary in the state of Virginia with a terrorist conspiracy resulting in death, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

The fighter, who left Canada in 2013 to join IS in Syria, has been a “key member” of the jihadist organization’s propaganda cell since 2014, according to the indictment published on Saturday, largely because of his fluency in English and Arabic.

In particular, this cell is the source of videos of executions of foreign hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, who were killed in 2014.

In the emails quoted in the indictment, Mohammed Khalifa justifies these murders.

The Saudi-born Canadian jihadist was personally the “voice” in English of two videos of “excessively violent ISIS propaganda,” as we can read in this document.

“Mohammed Khalifa not only fought in the ranks of IS on the battlefield in Syria, he was also the voice behind the violence,” said Virginia prosecutor Raj Parekh in the ministry’s statement.

“Khalifa has promoted the terrorist group, stepped up its global recruitment efforts and expanded audiences for videos that glorified the gruesome murders of ISIS and its indiscriminate cruelty,” he added.

According to the indictment, his “primary purpose” in this propaganda material was “to induce ISIS sympathizers to travel to ISIS-controlled areas to join ISIS and / or attack the West, including the United States, on behalf of ISIS.” perpetrate “. “.

This is the first known charge against a foreign IS fighter in the United States since President Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House.