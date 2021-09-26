Volcanic eruption | Reopening of the Canary Islands Airport

24 hours after its closure due to the ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened on Sunday, but the connections remain suspended by the companies until flight conditions improve.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 8:40 am

The “La Palma airport” on the Canary Islands “is back in operation,” said the company that manages the Spanish airports (Aena) on Twitter.

Flights could therefore resume “with the prior consent” of air traffic control authorities, Aena added, but advised travelers to consult their airline to find out about their flight before going there.

On Sunday afternoon, the flights to and from La Palma were suspended until the situation had improved.

“We keep up the temporary paralysis of the flights to La Palma until the conditions allow it to fly safely,” said Binter on Twitter. “Our flight program remains canceled for the time being,” said Canaryfly for his part.

The airport of La Palma, an island with 85,000 inhabitants, was closed on Saturday morning because of the accumulation of ash from the volcano Cumbre Vieja, the eruption of which led to numerous evacuations a week ago.

The move led to long queues in the port of Santa Cruz de La Palma, where travelers wanted to leave by ferry to the neighboring islands, including Tenerife.

The temporary closure of La Palma airport coincided with the appearance of new sources of lava and a general intensification of activity on the volcano, which led to new evacuations on Saturday, bringing the number of residents who left their homes for a week to 6,200.

Almost 160 of them, who were evacuated on Saturday, were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday, according to the authorities.

1314 hectares affected

The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) announced on Sunday that the “pressure” inside the volcano had decreased in the last 24 hours. “This does not mean that the eruption is nearing its end,” he said, however.

This outbreak, the first on the island of La Palma since 1971, was not yet a victim at the time, but according to the authorities it caused enormous damage.

According to the latest data from the European geo-measuring system Copernicus, Lava destroyed 461 buildings in the eruption – or 41 more buildings in 24 hours. It also covered 212 hectares, including banana plantations, the island’s main economic activity.

According to Copernicus, the ash affected 1,314 hectares of land at the time.

“The ash fall affects the communities near the volcano, but also other communities that are” on the east side of the island “, said the technical director of the volcanic emergency plan of the Canaries (Pevolca), Miguel ngel Morcuende, at a press conference on Sunday .

“None of this has any impact on the air quality in the inhabited area of ​​the island. The air quality is always good, ”he emphasized nonetheless.

The two previous eruptions on La Palma took place in 1971 and 1949. A total of three people were killed, two of them by gas inhalation.