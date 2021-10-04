Volcanic eruption | The island of La Palma is already thinking about rebuilding

(Los Llanos de Aridane) Less than two weeks after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja, in which some residents lost everything, the island of La Palma in the Spanish Canary Archipelago is already thinking about rebuilding, and no law will those who wish do not prevent you from living near the volcano.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 2:06 pm

Alfons LUNA Agence France-Presse

La Palma does not have a “solid” volcano like Mount Etna in Italy or Fuji in Japan. The establishment of a restricted zone in a defined radius around the crater “would be of little use, since volcanoes do not reproduce the same” cone “, they come out where they want,” explains Manuel Perera, architect and responsible urban planning advisor in the town hall of Los Llanos de Aridane , the capital of the Aridane Valley, in the southwest of the island, the area hardest hit by the disaster.

The outbreak, which began on September 19, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, none of which were residential buildings, but left no injuries or deaths.

In 100 years the island has only experienced two eruptions, that of San Juan in 1949 and that of Teneguía in 1971. They had done little damage as the island was much less populated at the time.

According to Perera, the only building regulation for volcanoes is that the lava flow is a “natural space”.

“I’m not going anywhere”: like Pedro Antonio Sanchez, a 60-year-old banana farmer, residents have already announced that they will stay where they are.

“There are whole towns, like Todoque or others, that have disappeared, but there are many residents who still want to stay there out of solidarity,” confirmed the regional president of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, in an interview with the local newspaper Diario De Advices.

“We are preparing a decree to classify these floors as ‘urbanizable’ and to be able to rebuild the destroyed spaces in an orderly manner,” he added.

Volcanoes “born the Canaries”

The Canary Islands, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa, were formed by volcanic eruptions. Fall 2021 will be part of this destruction / build cycle.

“This is what is happening in the Canary Islands and what many mainland residents do not understand. These are not islands with a volcanic threat. They are volcanic islands, ”wrote journalist Alfonso González Jerez in the local daily El Día.

“We do not survive despite the volcanoes: it is the volcanoes that gave birth to the Canary Islands,” he continues.

It is scientifically impossible to predict when the rash will end, but some experts estimate that it could last for a few more weeks.

The state government’s infrastructure advisor, Borja Perdomo, estimated that the lava could take six to nine months to cool.

Some residents are demanding that they be able to rebuild Cumbre Vieja on the site of the lava flow once it has solidified, Perera says.

“It would be like going to Mars,” he said. It’s the worst place on the island to be able to build because it would take months or years for this land to cool down.

In addition, the 400-hectare lava flow is “an irregular place with steep inclines, uneven terrain and difficult to cultivate,” he adds.

90% of the island spared

Apart from the roads destroyed due to damage, more than 90% of the island live normally, only 8% of the surface of the island is directly affected by the eruption.

The island has even reclaimed around 30 hectares from the sea, an advance made by the solidification of the lava that has been pouring into the sea for almost a week.

These lava peninsulas, called “fajanas”, which automatically become state property, are tourist attractions in the Canaries, especially with their natural pools, such as on the island of El Hierro.

The one that formed after the eruption of the San Juan volcano on the island of La Palma in 1949 suffered a different fate: after being flattened and covered with sand by the inhabitants, it became an incredibly fertile land for the cultivation of bananas.