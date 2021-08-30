The main driving forces propelling the demand for walking assist devices are the surging demand for physical rehabilitation equipment, the ever-increasing incidences of arthritis and rheumatism, and therefore the steadily increasing aging population. In fact, as people get older , many of them could also be facing difficulties in walking long distances without feeling the pain. this will cause serious problems like loss of mobility, walking accidents, or maybe the lack to hold out their day to day activities.

The increasing aging population may be a key factor fueling the market growth of the walking assist device. consistent with the United Nation, in 2019, there have been 703 million persons aged 65 years or over within the global population. This number is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. the increase in road accidents is again expected to reinforce the market growth of the walking assist device. Around 1.35 million people die annually as a results of road traffic crashes. 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, albeit these countries have approximately 60% of the world’s vehicles. Moreover, advancement within the walking assist device is further projected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

North America is predicted to realize significant growth over the forecast period and this is often attributed to the high presence of the geriatric population within the region. consistent with the U.S. Bureau of the Census , there have been 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older within the 2010 Census and quite 54 million on Dominion Day , 2019. Moreover, the high prevalence of osteoarthritis and atrophic arthritis within the region is further projected to foster the regional market growth over the forecast period. consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the aging of the US population, the prevalence of doctor-diagnosed arthritis is predicted to extend within the coming decades. By the year 2040, an estimated 78.4 million (25.9% of the projected total adult population) adults aged 18 years and older will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis

Key Developments:

1. In January 2019, Honda has announced that it’s received Premarket Notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Walking Assist Device, developed to support people with reduced walking abilities.

2. In September 2017, Honda Australia launches it’s first-ever brand TVC celebrating Honda’s innovative, human-centric philosophy to assist stroke victims walk again.

3. In February 2019, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. announced that they and therefore the Ohio State University are awarded a grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) to research the security and potential positive impact that Honda’s Walking Assist Device could have in helping people with paralysis agitans (PD).

