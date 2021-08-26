Walnut Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand by 2027

According to a newly published report, the global walnut market was valued at $57833 million in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.46% from 2020 to 2027.

Walnuts are nutritious nuts produced in the tree genus Juglans (Family Juglandaceae), especially the Persian or British walnut, Juglans regia. Walnuts are used to make nut pickles or, after ripening, to make nut meat. Contains much healthier omega-3 fats than other nuts, promotes antioxidant activity, and improves the process of lowering bad LDL cholesterol. In addition to its many food uses, walnuts provide numerous skin, hair, and health benefits. Many people around the world eat nuts because of their excellent nutritional properties, including polysaturated fats and monosaturated fats, which lower blood cholesterol.

Request a sample for detailed analysis: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/718875

Walnuts are often used in various bakery products. In addition to its many culinary uses, walnuts offer numerous skin, hair, and health benefits. Walnuts are known for their ability to promote glowing skin, strong hair and a healthy physique. Walnuts are used to improve the quality of many hair and skin care products.

Based on product type, the market is divided into Black Walnuts and English Walnuts. Black walnuts are expected to grow the fastest during the projected period. Black walnuts contain more antioxidants, polyunsaturated fatty acids and other health-promoting chemicals than British walnuts, which can help prevent cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

On the basis of nature, the market is divided into organic and regular markets. The organic sector is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as the proportion of consumers willing to pay a premium for organic products increases.

Based on geography, the Global Walnut Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the walnut market in Asia Pacific is expected to occupy the highest position in the global walnut market during the forecast period. Snacks business consumes the majority of total walnuts and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

If you are a startup, get a special discount. Request a discount: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/718875

The global walnut market is expected to grow at a very rapid rate during the forecast period. As consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle increases, consumption of wholesome foods and ingredients is increasing, which is expected to stimulate the expansion of the global walnut market. Additionally, rising per capita consumption of walnuts, growing demand for ready-to-eat foods, packaging innovations, and growing populations willing to pay premiums for wholesome fruits are some of the factors driving the market expansion.

Increasing infrastructure development, increasing product commercialization, and increasing use of walnuts in personal care and cosmetic industries are likely to propel the market expansion. However, the lack of vertical integration acts as a market barrier. There is a growing proportion of walnuts traded worldwide as an input in businesses such as baking, confectionery, chocolate, nut butter and similar processed items.

Rising demand and utilization of walnuts as an ingredient in various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics are some of the key factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global walnut market during the forecast period.

Some Major Global and Regional Key Players are: Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Alpine Pacific Nut, Andersen Shelling Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc., Poindexter Nut Company, Webster Limited, Royal Saffron Company, Morada Produce Company L.P, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., and Kashmir Walnut Group. The competitive landscape section also includes analysis of key development strategies, market shares, and global market rankings for the aforementioned players.

Contact our sales team to learn more about our research methodology and other aspects of our research studies.

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/speakanalyst/718875

Reasons to buy this report

It represents the regions and segments that are witnessing the fastest growth and are projected to dominate the market.

Analysis by geography highlighting consumption of products/services in that region and revealing factors affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape consolidating market rankings of key players with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions of profiled companies over the past five years

Extensive company profile comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for key market players