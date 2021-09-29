War among Democrats threatens Biden’s agenda

(Washington) Centrists accused of being in the boot of lobbyists or too close to Republicans and a left wing that would push for irresponsible spending: Democrats are scrambling over the gigantic investment plans of Joe Biden, languishing in Congress , apart for lack of consensus.

Elodie CUZIN Agence France-Presse

After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, tensions erupted in broad daylight this week in the ruling party, with unprecedented aggression as a long deadline loomed on Thursday.

To the point where the adoption of the two cornerstones of the presidential program is in jeopardy: $ 1.2 trillion in infrastructure investments and $ 3.5 trillion in fundamentally reforming the fabric of the United States and combating climate change.

Exceptional, historic sums that could go unnoticed if Democrats don’t quickly reach an agreement because they could lose their majorities in Congress in November 2022.

In the face of this prospect, they do not hold back the blows … against their own camp.

dead end

The war is essentially directed against the left bloc and the two centrist Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who de facto hold a blocking power in the House of Lords.

As a sign of their influence, they were again invited to private meetings on Tuesday in the White House with the President, who is trying to find a way out of the impasse of his plans.

Joe Biden even postponed a trip to Chicago scheduled for Wednesday to continue negotiations with his troops.

Because if no agreement can be reached by Thursday, several dozen left-wing representatives threaten to thwart a vote in the House of Representatives scheduled for that day on the final approval of the infrastructure plan.

They are calling for a prior vote on social reforms because they suspect the centrists of withdrawing this component once they have achieved success on the infrastructures that are more “sellable” to their constituents.

A striking mistrust within the same party.

“Republicans” among the Democrats

Problem: The social reform plan is far from over on many crucial points, including the actual amount.

The two centrist senators made it known that they thought it was far too expensive at $ 3.5 trillion. However, they did not reveal how much they would be willing to support.

“It is heartbreaking to see that you are using elements of the Republican language. We obviously did not expect Republicans to be in our party,” said House Elector Ilhan Omar on Monday.

In early September, his young colleague and star of the American left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, had exhausted the Democratic senator from West Virginia, an agricultural and mining state that had largely voted for Donald Trump.

“Manchin meets twice a week with Exxon,” the oil company, “and is one of the many senators who lend lobbyists their pens to write bills,” she said.

The 74-year-old senator then replied that the 31-year-old elected only wanted to “divide, divide, divide”.

“Not a sect”

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is much more discreet about the media, but her influence is no less.

Behind the scenes of the rare settlement with the opposition on infrastructure, she is also the target of the wrath of left-wing elected officials who accuse her of holding centrist positions while her state now elects democratically.

If in the past the left wing often lined up at the last minute under pressure from the democratic leaders, this time its position is so clearly exposed that a solution to the dispute seems difficult to find.

“Let’s be very clear,” wrote independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who votes with the Democrats, on Tuesday. “If the infrastructure bill is presented alone on Thursday, it violates the agreement reached within the Democratic Group,” he said to push the two big Biden projects in parallel, calling on elected representatives of the House of Representatives to vote against in this case.

However, one of the House Democratic leaders, Hakeem Jeffries, brushed aside questions about the internal war on Tuesday by sending a pike to Republicans who “kneeled” in front of Donald Trump.

“We are not a sect, we are a coalition. ”