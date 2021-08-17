Washington again criticizes Iranian nuclear activities

(Washington) The United States on Monday expressed concern about Iranian uranium metal production, which has been reported by the UN nuclear gendarme, and urged Tehran to return to the negotiating table.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021 at 8:23 pm

The State Department alleged that the United States had read the latest report from members of the International Atomic Energy Agency and believed that Iran “has no credible need for electricity production.

The 2015 Iranian nuclear deal offered Iran, in return for its promise never to acquire nuclear weapons, relief from Western and UN sanctions and a drastic reduction in its nuclear program, which was placed under strict UN control. Tehran therefore pledged not to produce any enriched uranium.

But Iran said earlier this year it had been looking for uranium metal to provide fuel for a nuclear research reactor, a sensitive issue since the material can be used to make nuclear weapons.

The announcement came as part of a series of measures in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal after President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal.

“We have made it clear that the ongoing nuclear escalation beyond the limits of the nuclear agreement is counterproductive and incompatible with a return to mutual respect for the terms of the agreement,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price.

“Iran should stop its nuclear escalation and return to the negotiating table for full and in good faith implementation of the international agreement,” he added.

President Joe Biden is in favor of the United States returning to the agreement as he believes it will allow a peaceful solution to one of the most important sticking points with Tehran. But the indirect talks in Vienna about the Europeans brought no progress, the US government refused to lift sanctions unrelated to the nuclear issue.

Since the inauguration of the new ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raïssi in Iran at the beginning of August, negotiations have stalled, even if the latter speaks out in favor of lifting the American sanctions.