Washington believes Washington will leave Ukraine sooner or later

(Moscow) Russia said on Thursday that the American withdrawal from Afghanistan had shown that sooner or later Washington would also give up Ukraine, its ally against Moscow.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021 at 10:19 am

Moscow and Kiev have been on daggers since the arrival of pro-Western power in Ukraine in 2014, followed by Russia’s annexation of Crimea and a war with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The United States is supporting Kiev by, among other things, supplying it with weapons and training Ukrainian armed forces.

In an interview with the Izvestia newspaper published on Thursday, the very influential head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrouchev, said the withdrawal from Afghanistan shows the uncertainty of American engagement with its allies.

“Was the fallen pro-American regime in Kabul saved by giving Afghanistan the status of an ally of the United States outside of NATO? Quipped Mr. Patrouchev.

In his opinion, “American supporters in Ukraine” expect the same.

“The White House will sooner or later forget its allies in Kiev,” he predicts.

Ukraine has been demanding for years that the West accelerate its membership in NATO in view of the growing Russian threat, which it rejects with inadequate reforms, but also out of fear of provoking a military escalation with Moscow.