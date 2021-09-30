Washington limits deportations of irregular immigrants

(Washington) Undocumented migrants living in the US may only be deported if they pose a threat to the security of the country, according to the new guidelines of the immigration authorities announced on Thursday.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 6:01 pm

These measures, which de facto limit the risk of deportation for millions of people, apply to those who arrived on American soil before November 1, 2020.

“The fact that a person is a foreigner in a deportation situation should not be the only basis for the application of the procedure,” said the American Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, in the transmitted to his services Document.

The United States is estimated to have more than 11 million illegal immigrants, and “we don’t have the resources to stop and deport everyone,” he explains.

The majority of them “have been contributing to society for years, there are people who have been on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, who lead religious communities, teach our children, do grueling agricultural work,” says Mayorkas.

The new DHS guidelines, which come into force on November 29, prioritize the deportation of foreigners who pose a “threat to national security”, such as terrorist or espionage activities, or those who pose a “threat to public security” represent serious offenses.

For the latter, however, the authorities have to take into account certain factors, such as their age, the length of their stay in the territory or the impact of their deportation on their families.

The new instructions come as the U.S. government has faced an influx of migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico for several months. More than 1.3 million have been arrested there since January.

More than 30,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, found refuge under a bridge in the small town of Del Rio, Texas, in September. About 2,000 people were deported to Haiti by plane, which has been criticized by the left of the Democratic Party.

Conversely, the Republican opposition accuses the president of having “breathed new life” by easing the migration policy of his predecessor Donald Trump.