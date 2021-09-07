Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,”the global waste heat recovery boiler market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A waste heat recovery boiler is a system that is used for minimizing the wastage of heat generated by industrial plants. It captures the heat dissipating from industrial processes for reuse in other heating applications, like power generation. The waste heat recovery boiler is used by factories that produce steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and chemicals, like ethylene, ammonia, sulfuric acid, and nitric acid.

Market Trends

The need for enhanced energy-efficient industrial processes is the primary factor driving the waste heat recovery boiler market. The significant growth in the power, oil, and gas industries has also escalated the demand for these boilers as they are utilized for removing heat from a process fluid that needs to be cooled down for transportation or storage. Furthermore, the growing demand for continuous electricity supply has encouraged governments to increase investments in cleaner technologies, such as waste heat recovery boilers, which emit minimal greenhouse gases. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alfa Laval

Amec Foster Wheeler

Robert Bosch

Forbes Marshall

General Electric

Nooter/Eriksen

Siemens, Thermax

Thyssenkrupp

Viessmann

Zhengzhou Boiler

The report has segmented on the basis of type, waste heat temperature, waste heat source, end-use industry and geography

Breakup by Type:

Water Tube Boiler

Fire Tube Boiler

Breakup by Waste Heat Temperature:

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature

Breakup by Waste Heat Source:

Oil Engine Exhaust

Gas Engine Exhaust

Gas Turbine Exhaust

Incinerator Exit Gases

Others

Breakup by Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

