Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2030

Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

Desalination

Testing Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Technology:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Application:

Municipal

Industrial Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Key Player Analysed in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report:

Aquatech International Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Degremont SAS

GDF Suez S.A.

GE Water & Process Technologies

Veolia Environment SA

Xylem Inc.

Kemira OYJ

The Dow Chemicals Company

Ashland Water Technologies

SUEZ

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab

Pentair

Mequipco Ltd

BowRio Water Technologies Inc.

Eda Environmental Ltd.

MISCOwate

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

