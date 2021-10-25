Water Treatment Biocides Market to Outstrip $5,754.43 million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 5.7% CAGR – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The water treatment biocides market accounted for US$ 3,723.67 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027, to reach US$ 5,754.43 million by 2027.

Water treatment biocides are mostly utilized to control microbial growth in water bodies. The increasing usage of water treatment biocides in various applications such as oil & gas, power plants, mining, pulp & paper, municipal water treatment, swimming pools, and among others, is expected to drive the market growth. Complications occurred owing to uncontrolled microbial growth, which can range from the breakdown of chemicals, health hazards, the development of biofilms, heat transfer losses, restriction of flow & deposit corrosion.

Market Scope:

The global Water Treatment Biocides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Notable Players Profiled in the Water Treatment Biocides Market:

Albemarle Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Solenis

Ecolab Inc.

Innovative Water Care LLC

Kemira Oyj

Nouryon

Suez

Veolia Environment S.A.

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Water Treatment Biocides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Water Treatment Biocides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Drivers & Constraints

The Water Treatment Biocides Market rests united with the incidence of leading players who keep funding to the market’s growth significantly every year. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing structure of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various suppressed growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also estimated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the assessment period.

