‘We lack patience’: Biden increases pressure on unvaccinated people

Washington (AP) – To contain the corona pandemic, US President Joe Biden is relying on mandatory vaccination orders and increasing pressure on unvaccinated Americans.

The new vaccination regulations are expected to apply to nearly 100 million private and healthcare workers, or about two-thirds of the total workforce in the United States. Biden also announced tighter vaccination requirements for federal employees and all government contractors.

“We will protect vaccinated employees from unvaccinated colleagues,” Biden said Thursday at the White House. “We will curb the spread of Covid-19 by increasing the percentage of employees vaccinated in businesses across America,” he said when presenting an action plan to fight the pandemic.

Companies with more than 100 employees should be required to have all their employees vaccinated or be tested for coronavirus infection at least once a week. The regulations are currently being drafted under the leadership of the Ministry of Labor and will apply to around 80 million private sector employees, the White House said.

In addition, all employees of hospitals and health facilities who accept payments from public health insurances will need to be vaccinated against Corona in the future. The regulation will apply to around 17 million employees, he said. Public Medicare and Medicaid programs primarily cover the elderly, the disabled, and the needy. Biden also called on all US states to make corona vaccination mandatory for school employees and teachers.

Frustration and compulsory vaccination

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who still go unvaccinated, even though the vaccinations are safe, effective, and free,” Biden said. Thanks to vaccines, they have the means to contain the pandemic. Speaking to the unvaccinated, Biden said, “We have been patient, but we lack patience.” His request: “Get vaccinated.

Shortly before, the White House had already confirmed that all federal government employees will soon be vaccinated. There will only be a few exceptions for specific health or religious reasons, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. The previously introduced option of exempting yourself from compulsory vaccination through regular corona testing should be removed. Employees have up to 75 days to fully immunize, Psaki said. Employees who had not yet been vaccinated faced disciplinary action up to and including termination.

The government, as one of the largest employers in the country, wants to establish a model for all businesses with the regulations, Psaki said. The measures announced by the White House would provide additional protection for vaccination requirements that already exist at the federal level. Defense ministry and authorities’ regulations for veterans already affect around 2.5 million employees, he said. Recently, Biden had repeatedly promoted mandatory coronavirus vaccination in businesses and urged employers to act.

The Los Angeles school district, the second in the United States, has introduced mandatory vaccinations for all students aged 12 and over. Those without a medical or other special permit must be fully immunized for classroom lessons starting Jan. 10, the California school district said. The district is responsible for around 640,000 children and young people of all grades, from kindergarten to high school.

The vaccination campaign in the USA is progressing very slowly despite many incentives. So far, 53.4% ​​of the country’s estimated 330 million people have been vaccinated. Vaccinations are approved for adolescents from 12 years of age and adults. In the population aged 12 and over, 62.5% are fully immunized.

Due to the particularly contagious Delta variant of the corona virus, the pandemic in the United States has recently picked up speed. The CDC health authority has reported nearly 140,000 new infections and about 1,100 deaths per day on a weekly average.

Biden also announced a number of other measures, including increased investment in corona testing and more personnel for particularly affected regions. In addition, many more people should benefit from free antibody treatment to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

At the same time, the US government has doubled fines for refusal of masks at airports, train stations and when traveling by plane, train and bus. A first violation of the mask obligation can be punished with a fine of 500 to 1000 US dollars (420 to 840 euros) from Friday, as announced by the Department of Homeland Security. Repeat offenders would now be subject to fines of $ 1,000 to $ 3,000. The rule therefore applies above all to travel between States which are under the supervision of the Transport Safety Authority (TSA).