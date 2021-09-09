‘We lack patience’: Biden increases pressure on unvaccinated people

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has stepped up pressure on the minority of his still unvaccinated compatriots with pointed statements.

“Many of us are frustrated by the nearly 80 million Americans who still go unvaccinated, even though the vaccinations are safe, effective and free,” Biden told the White House Thursday. Thanks to vaccinations, you have the means to contain the pandemic, he stressed. Speaking to the unvaccinated, Biden said, “We have been patient, but we lack patience.” His request: “Get vaccinated.

The US government wants to contain the corona pandemic with the help of vaccination regulations. New regulations for corona vaccination are expected to apply to nearly 100 million employees in the private and healthcare sectors. The government of US President Joe Biden is also tightening vaccination regulations for all federal government employees and suppliers.

Companies with more than 100 employees should be required to have all their employees vaccinated or be tested for coronavirus infection at least once a week. The regulations are currently being drafted under the leadership of the Ministry of Labor and will apply to around 80 million private sector employees, the White House said Thursday.

In addition, all employees of hospitals and health facilities who accept payments from public health insurances will need to be vaccinated against Corona in the future. The regulation will apply to around 17 million employees, he said. Public Medicare and Medicaid programs primarily cover the elderly, the disabled, and the needy.

Shortly before, the White House had already confirmed that all federal government employees will soon be vaccinated. There will only be a few exceptions for specific health or religious reasons, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. The previously introduced option of exempting yourself from compulsory vaccination through regular corona testing should be removed. The scheme should also apply to companies working for the government.

Federal employees have up to 75 days to get a full vaccine, Psaki said. Employees who had not been vaccinated by that time were threatened with disciplinary action via the responsible human resources department, which could lead to dismissal. The government, as one of the largest employers in the country, wants to establish a model for all businesses with the regulations, Psaki said. Recently, Biden had repeatedly promoted mandatory coronavirus vaccination in businesses and urged employers to act.

The measures announced by the White House would provide additional protection for vaccination requirements that already exist at the federal level. Defense ministry and authorities’ regulations for veterans already affect around 2.5 million employees, he said.

The vaccination campaign in the USA is progressing very slowly despite many incentives. So far, 53.4% ​​of the population of around 330 million people have been vaccinated. Vaccinations are approved for adolescents from 12 years of age and adults. In the population aged 12 and over, 62.5% are fully immunized.

Due to the particularly contagious Delta variant of the corona virus, the pandemic in the United States has recently picked up speed. The CDC health authority has reported nearly 140,000 new infections and about 1,100 deaths per day on a weekly average.