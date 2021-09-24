Wearable medical devices market: Global Forecast over 2030

According to Trends Market Research, Wearable medical devices market value was $10.6 billion in 2019, and it is predicted to rise to $67.2 billion by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2020 and 2030. The increasing demand for technologically advanced products, rising fitness consciousness, surging population of geriatric people, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors fueling the expansion of the market.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

Based on Type

Fitness Trackers

Smartwatches

Smart Cloths

Hearing Aids

Patches

Breath Analyzers

Based on Application

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Based on Distribution Channel

Online

Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Singapore Japa Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

Apple Inc., Mad Apparel Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Neurotech LLC, Garmin Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Moov Inc., Sony Corporation, Senseonics Holdings Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Medtronic plc are the key players in the global wearable medical devices market.

Overview of the Wearable Medical Devices Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

