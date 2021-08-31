Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026- Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

The Global Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons Market Report Forecast 2021-2026, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 22.17% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Market key Players: – Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Sarcos Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Technaid. S.L., Skelex, ATOUN Inc. and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Wearable Robots and Exoskeletons market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Military & Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The military & defense sector require an exoskeleton that is comfortable to wear for long hours and are still highly effective and flexible. The need for increasing the safety and efficiency of the soldiers has led the military & defense sector to invest in these technologies, as the exoskeletons reduce the fatigue on the soldiers, while also giving them an extra layer of protection from the outside.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience a Rapid Growth

– Asia-Pacific wearable robots and exoskeletons market are expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The use of wearable robots in the region varies from healthcare, manufacturing, defense, etc.

Market News

September 2019 – Hyundai Motor Group developed a vest exoskeleton (VEX), a wearable robot to assist industrial workers who spend long hours working in overhead environments. VEX enhances productivity and minimizes fatigue of the workers by imitating the movement of human joints to boost support and mobility.

